Major Injury DUI Crash Reported on El Dorado Street in Stockton
1 day ago
Officials in Stockton reported a major injury DUI accident on the night of Friday, April 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on El Dorado Street in the vicinity of Churchill Street and involved two vehicles. Details on the Major Injury DUI Accident in Stockton. A...
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A single-vehicle crash involving injuries closed part of a Greensboro road for the Wednesday morning drive. It has since reopened. Greensboro police say the crash brought down utility poles and power lines in the area of Spring Garden Street between West Wendover Avenue and Pomona Drive.
STOCKTON, Calif. - Three people were killed and two were injured Friday night in Stockton in two separate shootings, 19 minutes apart, police said. Officers responded at 11:18 p.m. to the 300 block of Coventry Drive and found four shooting victims, ages 26, 27, 29, and 32. The 26-year-old and the 27-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.
ANTIOCH (BCN) – A traffic collision involving a tree on Sunday afternoon in Antioch has resulted in the death of the vehicle’s driver, the police department said. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch, crashed into a tree on the center median of James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive. Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 2:13 […]
STOCKTON, Calif. — The 15-year-old student who was stabbed by an “intruder” at a high school in Stockton has died, district officials said in a press conference Monday afternoon. “A trespasser entered the front of our school today and stabbed one of our students multiple times. Unfortunately,...
STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night.
Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said.
The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after.
A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said.
The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he walked onto a high school campus and stabbed a student to death on Monday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Around 11:00 a.m., officers were called out to Stagg Highschool on Brookside Road after it was reported that a 15-year-old girl had been stabbed while […]
Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
Police in Stockton, California identified the suspect in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday, an incident they believe to have been a random attack. Authorities booked 52-year-old Anthony Gray into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder on Monday. Earlier that day, Gray had driven into the Stagg High School parking lot, approached the girl and stabbed her. School district police immediately detained him.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in March after police said he appeared to be publicly drunk at a Roseville grocery store while with his children. On March 23, Roseville police said they responded to a call from a Safeway employee on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. The employee reported that a man, who was […]
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday they say is a gang member with a violent history. Deputies responded to a seven-round ShotSpotter activation at the 4800 block of Willowbrook Drive just after 7:40 p.m.
A woman in Washington City, Utah was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly hit and killed two bicyclists with her car and then drove off. The suspect said that her irritable bowel syndrome was the cause of the accident.
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on Friday night, the city's eighth homicide of the year. La Prell Briggs, 49, was shot in the 300 block of Pepper Drive. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. on March 18.
More than a week after the alleged abduction of Nevada teen Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot, authorities say they have yet to identify the man seen in surveillance footage moments before her disappearance. Leaders from the Lyons County Sheriff's Office asked the public at a press conference Tuesday...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area.
The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene.
Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
