Roxana, IL

Range wins three events; Griffins take 2nd

By Matt Kamp
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqjN8_0fDbgQfE00
Father McGivney's Mia Range won three events, including the high jump, at the Roxana Relays on Monday. (Greg Shashack/Hearst Illinois)

ROXANA – With Mia Range winning three events on Monday, the Father McGivney girls track and field team earned a second-place finish at the Roxana Relays.

Range, a freshman, won the high jump, long jump and the 100-meter dash to accumulate 30 team points.

The Father McGivney girls earned 45 points.

Highland won with 104 points, followed by FMCHS, Civic Memorial with 44 points, Mascoutah with 42 points, Jersey with 36.5 points, Marquette Catholic with 31 points and Roxana with 21.5 points.

The Father McGivney boys finished fifth with 27 points.

Civic Memorial won the event with 97 points, followed by Roxana with 71 points, Jersey with 70 points, Highland with 45 points, FMCHS, East Alton-Wood River with 19 points and Marquette Catholic with four points.

ON THE GIRLS SIDE – Range continued her stellar freshman season with wins in three events.

In the high jump, Range won with leap of 1.62 meters (5-3.75) to break her own school record. She previously went 5-2 at the East Alton-Wood River Invitational on April 9. Monday was her third victory of the season in the event. Range currently ranks 11 th in Class 1A.

Range went 4.81 meters (15-9.5) to claim first in the long jump. It was her first win in the event after third-place finishes at the East Alton-Wood River Invitational and the Highland quadrangular on March 29.

Range completed her three-win day with a time of 13.42 to win the 100-meter dash. It was her first win in the event. She took second at the East Alton-Wood River Invitational in 13.41.

FMCHS also picked up a first-place finish from the 3,200-meter relay team of Kaitlyn Hatley, Jane Cummins, Caroline Rakers and Elena Rybak. They clocked in at 10:28.48. Hatley, Cummins, Rybak and Alyssa Terhaar are currently ranked fourth in Class 1A with a time of 9:55.55 from the East Alton-Wood River Invitational.

In the 4,000-meter distance medley relay, the Griffins team of Cummins, Gibertson, Hatley and Rybak took first in 13:03.84.

ON THE BOYS SIDE – The Griffins had four top-five finishes, including a win from Jacob Huber in the long jump.

Huber won the long jump with a leap of 6.09 meters (19-11.75).

The 3,200-meter relay team of Tyler Ahring, Nolan Shearer, Evan Rybak and Liam Boeving took fourth in 10:05.47.

The 1,600-meter relay team of Colin Moore, Ben Joellenbeck, Jamison Kohlberg and Levi Huber also took fourth, clocking in at 4:25.25.

The 800-meter relay team of Moore, Shearer, Brock Holzinger and Joellenbeck took fifth in 1:54.56.

Father McGivney will compete in the Buzz Bradley Invitational at Sparta High School before the Madison County Small School Meet on Monday.

