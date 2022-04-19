ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats 1% as dollar, yields advance

By Seher Dareen
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* Dollar hits highest since March 2020 * U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh three-year highs (Updates prices) By Seher Dareen April 19 (Reuters) - Gold fell over 1% on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields overshadowed safe-haven inflows into bullion. Spot gold fell 1.3% to $1,953.19 per ounce by 02:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 1.4% at $1,959. The dollar index scaled an over two-year peak, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers, on elevated U.S. Treasury yields amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to rein in inflation. "Hawkish comments from Fed officials are pushing up nominal and real rates in the U.S., weighing on gold," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. However, "near-term high inflation and geopolitical risks are likely to still support inflows into gold products and likely keep gold trading around current levels over the coming weeks," Staunovo added. Russia launched its all-out assault on east Ukraine on Tuesday. But while gold is considered a safe store of value during political and economic crises, as well as rising inflation, higher interest rates translate into increased opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. "In the near term, we might see some pull back in gold. It might wash all the way down to like $1,920," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago. He added that gold was also pressured by real yields turning positive for the first time in two years. [nL2N2WG13I ] Meanwhile, spot silver fell 2.4% to $25.21 per ounce and platinum was down 2.3% at $987.04. Palladium dropped 2.1% to $2,388.57. The metal used in vehicle exhausts to cut emissions could be pressured by ongoing issues with car production, UBS' Staunovo said. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

U.S. Banks Build Russia Reserves; Trading A Bright Spot In Results

Some big U.S. banks have again started stockpiling cash to cushion potential loan losses due to growing worries over the war in Ukraine and the impact of inflation on the U.S. economy, although trading continues to be bright spot for Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Spot Gold#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#St Louis Fed#Hawkish#Ubs#Staunovo
Reuters

Gold steady as robust Treasury yields counter Ukraine woes

By Asha Sistla (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs following an aggressive inflation stance by the Federal Reserve chairman, while an intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine supported bids for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was flat at $1,936.03 per ounce by 0605 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.5% to $1,938.80.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices fall 5% after IMF cuts growth outlook

HOUSTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices were down about 5% in volatile trading on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation. Brent crude , the global benchmark, fell $5.91, or 5.22%, to settle at $107.25 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to near 1-week low on Fed Powell's hawkish stance

(Updates prices) * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit multi-year highs * Russia-Ukraine situation keeping a floor on gold - analyst * Palladium down more than 3% * Silver falls to near one-week low By Brijesh Patel March 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell over 1% to a near one-week low on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at big rate hikes this year to fight against soaring inflation, sending Treasury yields higher. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,921.58 per ounce by 01:57 p.m. EDT (1757 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 0.4% at $1,921.50. "The fact the Fed is ready to do half-point increases versus a quarter-point moving forward is all pretty hawkish and has pushed gold lower," RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn said. "A comment like that would normally send gold significantly lower, like a $50 lower move, but the fact the Russia-Ukraine situation is on the forefront is keeping a floor on gold." Powell said on Monday policymakers needed to move "expeditiously" as inflation runs hot, and he raised the possibility of 50 basis point (bps) hikes. Powell's hawkish stance triggered a sharp bond market sell-off and sent the benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since May 2019. Traders are now pricing in as much as a 50 bps rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in May. Last week, the Fed raised rates by 25 bps for the first time in three years. Despite this, pressure on gold has been relatively muted since investors' focus is on the Ukraine conflict, with any big developments likely to trigger sharp price swings, analysts said. Rising gold exchange-traded fund holdings show that despite day-to-day price fluctuations, asset managers are moving back into gold to diversify and as a hedge against inflation and an economic downturn, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. Silver fell 1.6% to $24.80 per ounce and platinum dropped 1.6% to $1,021. Palladium dipped 3.8% to $2,487.19. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on higher yields, Ukraine worries limit losses

March 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields gained after Federal Reserve officials insisted on sharper interest-rate hikes to combat inflation, although concerns over the Ukraine crisis slowed bullion's decline. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,918.29 per ounce by 0130 GMT. U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.2% to $1,918.40. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to fresh highs since May 2019. * Fed officials are helping shape market expectations for sharper interest-rate hikes to curb the surge in inflation, but have not managed to dispel fears the tightening cycle could blow a hole in the economy and labour market. * The market is pricing in a 72.2% probability that the Fed will hike the fed fund rates 50 basis points in May, with only 27.8% expecting a quarter percentage-point hike. Odds for a bigger hike jumped from just over 50% on Monday. * Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Capping gold's losses, the West planned to announce more sanctions against the Kremlin amid a worsening humanitarian crisis despite talks between Ukraine and Russia, being confrontational but inching forward. * Analysts have also said economic and political risks linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine would continue to be closely monitored by the gold market, with any big developments likely to trigger sharp price action in either direction. * Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 2.1% to $2,537.43 per ounce. * Spot silver was down 0.1% to $24.73 per ounce, platinum shed 0.6% to $1,017.17. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK CPI YY Feb 1400 US New Home Sales-Units Feb 1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash March (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as stronger dollar counters Ukraine worries

March 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Thursday as the dollar gained and yields hovered near multi-year peaks, offsetting support from an escalation in the Ukraine crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,943.75 per ounce by 0131 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% to $1,944.40. * The dollar index gained on Wednesday, making gold less attractive for other currency holders, as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden and other European leaders set to impose fresh sanctions against Russia. * The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hovered close to Wednesday's peak since May 2019. * Gold is sensitive to higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to switch certain gas sales to roubles sent European futures soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate an energy crunch and jam up deals that run to hundreds of millions of dollars every day. * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.4% to 1,087.66 tonnes on Wednesday - its highest since Feb. 26, 2021. * Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, added 1.5% to $2,549.34 per ounce. * Spot silver was up 0.1% to $25.08 per ounce, while platinum shed 0.3% to $1,016.99. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Business Climate Mfg March 0815 France Markit Comp, Serv, Mfg Flash PMIs March 0830 Germany Markit Comp, Serv, Mfg Flash PMIs March 0900 EU Markit Comp, Serv, Mfg Flash PMIs March 0930 UK Flash Comp, Serv, Mfg PMIs March 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1230 US Durable Goods Feb 1345 US Markit Comp, Serv, Mfg Flash PMIs March (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for third weekly gain in four as Ukraine conflict deepens

March 25 (Reuters) - Gold on Friday was on course for a third weekly gain in four, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated while the spike in oil prices this week increased demand for bullion as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,960.84 per ounce, as of 0119 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,961.70. * The metal hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session and jumped nearly 2% so far this week. * Western leaders piled on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Thursday and denounced Moscow's invasion of its neighbour as "barbarism" as thousands in besieged cities sheltered underground from Russian bombardment. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was evidence that Russia was trying to get round sanctions using its gold reserves. * The U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points on March 16, and since then top U.S. central bank policymakers have signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation. * Higher interest rates dims non-yielding bullion's appeal, but the uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis and spike in oil prices have added to the existing inflationary pressure underpinning gold prices, analysts said. * The strength in the job market reported by the Labor Department on Thursday may push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at its next policy meeting in May. * Spot silver rose 0.5% to $25.64 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6% to $1,026.90 and palladium added 0.2% to $2,527.69. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK Retail Sales YY, MM Feb 0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Feb 0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New March 0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New March 0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New March 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final March (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold range-bound as markets eye Ukraine crisis, Fed policy stance

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices) * SPDR gold holdings highest in over a year * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hover near May 2019 peak * Gold trading in $1,917-1,950/oz range - analyst By Asha Sistla March 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices were in a range-bound trade on Thursday, as markets exercised caution over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the policy stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,939.93 per ounce, as of 0517 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,941.10. "The war has dragged on for a long time and resolution seems close and people are looking at what the Fed has come now to speak about - they want to actually tackle high inflation, which means the interest rate is going to go up quite quickly this year ... So the market is trying to digest what is going to be more pressing moving forward," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central. "Gold prices have actually been range-bound for a while, we've seen the support at $1,917 and resistance at $1,950." Investors continued to assess the outlook for U.S. interest rates and awaited key U.S. weekly jobless claims data, a measure of the country's economic health, due at 1230 GMT. Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to switch certain gas sales to roubles sent European futures soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate an energy crunch and jam up deals that run to hundreds of millions of dollars every day. Gold prices advanced to near record highs earlier this month, but then saw a steady decline heading into a key U.S. central bank policy meeting last week. They have since moved into a more steady range. Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury hit their highest in nearly three years on Wednesday, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.4% to 1,087.66 tonnes on Wednesday - its highest since Feb. 26, 2021. In other metals, spot silver XAG= was down 0.3% at $24.99 per ounce, platinum XPT= shed 0.6% to $1,013.57 and palladium XPD= rose 0.6% to $2,527.17. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold scales more than one-week peak on Ukraine, inflation worries

(Updates prices) * SPDR gold holdings highest in over a year * Fed remains behind curve in inflation fight - analyst * Silver rises more than 2% By Brijesh Patel March 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a more than one-week high on Thursday as concerns over soaring prices and uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine lifted bullion's appeal as a safe-haven and an inflation hedge. Spot gold was up 1% at $1,963.21 per ounce at 1:48 p.m. EDT (1748 GMT), its highest level since March 14. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.3% at $1,962.20. "The very strong underlying inflationary pressures continue to be the main supportive fundamental factor driving the gold price. There are other ancillary factors, most notably, the war in Ukraine," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. The Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points on March 16, and since then top U.S. central bank policymakers have signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation. "Even the idea of a rising interest rate environment nipping at the heels of the gold market is not enough to offset the positive pressures that we're seeing from the inflationary tilt. We believe that the Fed remains behind the curve," Meger added. Gold, which pays no interest, tends to lose its appeal when interest rates rise, but the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a spike in oil prices adding to existing inflationary pressures have put a floor under gold prices, analysts said. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to its highest level since February 2021 on Wednesday. With bullion-backed ETF's elevated, "gold could well attract more suitors if stagflation risks become more amplified over the near term," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. Meanwhile, Western leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten their sanctions on Russia as Moscow's assault on its neighbour entered a second month. Silver climbed 2% to $25.55 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,024.50, and palladium rose 0.6% to $2,525.72. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Paul Simao and Vinay Dwivedi)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly rise on safe-haven demand

(Updates prices) * Gold has gained about 1.7% this week * Silver also set for weekly gain * Palladium falls more than 5% By Brijesh Patel March 25 (Reuters) - Gold was on course to gain for the week as concerns over the war in Ukraine and rising prices boosted its appeal as a safe-haven and an inflation hedge, but prices eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields reached new highs. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,952.60 per ounce by 01:49 p.m. EDT (1749 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 0.4% to $1,954.20. Helped by expectations of monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note firmed near multi-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. "If interest rates do continue to rise at a quick pace, that could limit the upside in precious metals," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. "However, overall tone of the market is still supportive of precious metals. There is safe-haven buying and also as an inflation hedge on the retail side. We're seeing clients coming in wanting to add the diversification of gold to their portfolios," Gaffney said. The Fed raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week, and traders are pricing in a probability of a 50 basis points rate hike during the Fed policy meeting in May. Gold, seen as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen about 1.7% this week as investors try to shield against the impact of the war in Ukraine and higher oil prices that threaten global growth. "Don't be surprised to see some safe-haven and bargain buying surface," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals in a note. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $25.37 per ounce, but was on track for a weekly rise of about 2%. Platinum dipped 2.1% to $999.06 per ounce, and palladium was down 5.4% at $2,387.75, both set for their third weekly dip. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Equities advance as bonds retreat on hawkish Fed

* Malaysia benchmark adds up to 1%, yields rise * South Korea stocks gain, won appreciates 0.5% * Indonesia 10-year yield at two-week high By Sameer Manekar March 23 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as investors exited bond markets on hawkish central bank prospects, while currencies came under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar and uncertainties about the Ukraine conflict. Malaysian equities advanced about 1%, hitting their highest in more than two weeks, as the 10-year benchmark yield jumped to a level not since mid-February. Equities in South Korea and Singapore climbed up to 0.7% each. Currencies in the region were mixed, with the South Korean won firming 0.5% after two days of weakness, while the Thai baht, Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso dipped slightly. Bonds in emerging Asian countries have taken a beating after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled on Monday the central bank's readiness to hike interest rates more aggressively to tame inflation, sparking a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries. Yields move inversely to bond prices but for investors both prices and yields determine the returns they earn. Indonesian bonds, already one of the highest yielding in the region, witnessed a sell-off as hawkish comments from Fed officials prompted investors to switch to developed markets, also resulting in reduced interest from buyers at bond auctions which raised money well below target. Yields on the country's 10-year benchmark bond were up 3.7 basis points at 6.767%, their highest in nearly two weeks, while those on the five-year instrument rose 5.3 basis points to 5.635%, a level not seen since March 10. Meanwhile, the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia has overshadowed emerging markets over the past few weeks as gyrating commodity prices and supply chain disruptions pose threats of inflation and weak external demand. "While the region's direct trade exposure to Russia and Ukraine is relatively small, the surge in imported price pressures will still likely beat down consumer and business confidence, in turn creating headwinds against the nascent recovery in domestic demand," analysts at Barclays said. Accommodative policy conditions, slow but steady weakening in external demand and measures to improve food security can reduce the region's exposure to Russia-Ukraine, but it is still likely to experience weaker growth and stronger inflation, they said. Oil prices edged lower overnight on a reduced likelihood of the European Union banning Russian oil, providing some relief to oil importing countries in Asia. However, prices resumed their upward trend on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week. Shares in the region's top oil importing countries such as India and Thailand edged higher. Barclays expects India, Thailand and the Philippines to be the slowest in normalising monetary policy, with Thailand seen not hiking rates anytime this year. The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its policy unchanged on Thursday to support economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year yields rise 7.6 basis points to 2.102%, their highest since March 2019 ** Singapore Feb headline prices rise 4.3%, fastest in nine years ** Thailand to ban use of digital assets as payments from April - SEC Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD % DAIL % DAILY Y % % Japan -0.2 -4.99 3.01 -2.60 6 China <CNY=C -0.0 -0.25 0.20 -10.26 FXS> 8 India <INR=I -0.0 -2.43 0.18 -0.04 N> 1 Indonesia +0.0 -0.70 -0.18 6.18 4 Malaysia -0.1 -1.33 0.82 3.99 2 Philippines -0.1 -2.65 -0.20 -1.80 0 S.Korea <KRW=K +0.4 -2.00 0.92 -8.15 FTC> 4 Singapore -0.0 -0.65 0.46 7.74 7 Taiwan <TWD=T -0.0 -3.04 0.98 -2.68 P> 1 Thailand <THB=T -0.3 -0.60 0.09 1.31 H> 0 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy