Las Vegas, NV

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More to Perform

By Jessica Vacco-Bolaños‍
ETOnline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Billboard Music Awards are bringing your favorites to the stage! The first set of performers for this year's award show were announced on April 19, including Megan Thee Stallion and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her Billboard Music Award debut at...

