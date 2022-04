Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Ellen Ferretti, the Executive Director of the North Branch Land Trust was at an event recently that hosted people from out of the area. Someone remarked, “This place is beautiful!”. Her comment wasn’t intended toward the venue, but rather the lands and landscapes that she traveled through to get here. Her comment was meant for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

LUZERNE, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO