EV battery maker Italvolt’s CEO to launch company for building gigafactory

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

(Reuters) – Electric vehicle battery maker Italvolt’s founder said on Tuesday he would launch a company to build a battery-manufacturing gigafactory in California that could serve about 650,000 EVs a year with an expected outlay of $4 billion. The United...

electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Chrysler parent Stellantis to build $4B EV battery plant in Windsor; 2nd plant coming to U.S.

Chrysler parent Stellantis and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution say they will invest $4 billion to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ontario. The automaker, which announced the new plant Wednesday, said it also plans a second battery plant at a U.S. location yet to be released, said Mark Stewart, chief operating officer for Stellantis in North America. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Scientists figure out how to store solar energy for 18 years

Scientists have discovered a way to capture solar energy and store it for nearly two decades, before releasing it when it is needed.Using a system called molecular solar thermal energy storage (MOST), researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed an ultra-thin chip to act as a thermoelectric generator.“This is a radically new way of generating electricity from solar energy,” said Kasper Moth-Poulsen, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers who led the research.“It means that we can use solar energy to produce electricity regardless of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This New 62-Foot Solar Catamaran Recharges Itself at Sea for Longer Range

Click here to read the full article. There are already a few solar-powered catamarans on the market, but Soel Yachts is hoping its new addition will be an outlier when it comes to range. The Dutch yard, which started delivering solar-electric ships back in 2016, has just unveiled a new energy-autonomous cat with the ability to cover some serious nautical miles. The zero-emissions multihull, known as Senses 62, comes fitted with rooftop solar panels that generate up to 50 kWh of clean, green energy to power the vessel and the onboard amenities. This eliminates the need for dock charging and enables the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Viking Energy Reports Sealing Deal With Clean Energy Company — Is Carbon-Free Gaining Steam In The Power Industry?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Calls abound for countries and individuals to adopt carbon-free and renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Energy sources are said to be carbon-free when they are produced by a resource that generates no carbon emissions — such as nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

EV Battery Maker LG Will Add up to 1,200 Jobs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution plans a $1.7 billion expansion in western Michigan that will add up to 1,200 jobs by 2025, officials announced Tuesday. The project at the company's site in Holland, located about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, was...
MICHIGAN STATE
BGR.com

New liquid system could revolutionize solar energy

A group of researchers has created a liquid solar energy storage system that can create electricity on demand. The system can store solar energy for up to 18 years, allowing them to release it when and where it is needed. The system has been in the works for over a decade, and new advancement allows them to repurpose the stored solar energy using a small chip.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

New Siemens Gamesa CEO seeks harmony at struggling wind turbine maker

MADRID, March 24 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) aims to fix glitches at the wind turbine business that contributed to profit-sapping delays just as soaring materials and logistics costs ate into margins across the sector. Speaking after a shareholder meeting on Thursday, 24 days into...
INDUSTRY

