Uber drops mask requirements, says anyone uncomfortable can cancel trip

Uber lifted mask requirements for drivers and passengers Tuesday, telling customers "if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."

The world's largest ride-sharing company announced the change on its website . Uber’s mask requirement had been in place since early in the pandemic. But, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.

Riders are also no longer required to sit in the back seat.

"It’s still important to take safety precautions while riding, driving and delivering," Uber stated about the company's commitment to safety. "So make sure to roll down the windows for extra airflow, sanitize your hands before and after trips or deliveries and always cover your cough or sneeze."

Uber's decision comes after a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump in 2020 ruled on Monday that the CDC failed to adequately explain its reasons for requiring masks on planes and other public transportation and did not allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules.

Due to the ruling, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce masks on public transportation, and airlines including United, Delta and Alaska have said masks are no longer required. Amtrak also made masks optional.

The Biden administration is reviewing the court's ruling and the Justice Department will determine whether it will appeal.