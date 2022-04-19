Thirst Trap? Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Enviable Abs After She Declares She's 'Ready For A Relationship'

She's sexy and she knows it! Kristin Cavallari wasn't shy about posting some vacation snaps on social media â€” and she even showed off her enviable abs.

"This is me working on vacation: this body chain is @uncommonjames," she captioned herself in a floral bathing suit.

The 35-year-old also posted the snap on the grid, writing, "Yesterdayâ€™s bikini didnâ€™t make for good tan lines but you should be looking at my body chain anyway."

Of course, people couldn't help but gush over the gorgeous reality star. One person wrote, "Weâ€™re here for this look âœ¨ğŸ˜�," while another added, "No one's looking at anything but that bangin body, sis ğŸ”¥."

A third person added, "Absolutely gorgeous â�¤ï¸�."

The mom-of-three â€” she shares Camden , Jaxon and Saylor with ex Jay Cutler â€” has been having a fun-filled trip with her bestie Justin Anderson and his man, Austin Rhodes , a.k.a. Scoot.

"Not to be too sappy but this guy has been my rock. My future husband has some big ass shoes to fill," Cavallari quipped about the hairstylist.

Recently, Cavallari, who split from Cutler in 2020, got candid about her future â€” and if she's ready to date someone seriously.

"I think it's crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship. No one can make you happy or fill a void. That's an inside job," she explained. "I've honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship. Let's just say this: when you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it's amazing what you will start to attract."

"It's interesting because the pandemic marks the biggest transitional phase of my life regarding everything I've been going through personally. I'd say I'm just really starting to figure out who I am," the Laguna Beach alum stated. "I've learned that I'm a massive homebody, and Iâ€™m OK with that. Coming out of the pandemic, I'm in a better place than I was going into it. I think for the first time, I'm just really at peace. So, I think that's a good thing."