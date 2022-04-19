ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Friends Forever': Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston Reunite To Model New 'Friends' Merch

By Carly Silva
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are back in their Friends groove!

The longtime pals and former costars on the NBC sitcom recently reunited to promote some merch for their beloved '90s show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3eAF_0fDbbdIQ00

In a new Instagram post on Monday, April 18, the actresses posed for a Boomerang video while sporting T-shirts from the new line that read, "Friends Forever."

Both Aniston, 53, and Cox, 57, shared the clip to their accounts while encouraging fans to shop the link in their bios to purchase their own pieces from the Friends -inspired collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OlZ5_0fDbbdIQ00

Their fellow leading lady on the show, Lisa Kudrow, also took to her own 'gram to model one of the adorably funny T-shirts, which features a graphic of Cox's character, Monica Geller, saying: "It's the humidity," from an episode where her hair goes wild from the heat while the gang is in Barbados.

Monday's post wasn't the first time Aniston and Cox have reunited recently, as they were just spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles last week, as OK! learned.

MATTHEW PERRY TO SPILL ON 'FRIENDS' COSTAR MATT LEBLANC'S 'BETRAYAL' WITH SPINOFF SERIES IN UPCOMING MEMOIR, 'HE'S IN FOR A RUDE AWAKENING'

The blonde babe and the Scream actress have seemingly been staying close to one another as their former costar Matthew Perry gears up to spill the beans on all the drama between the castmates in his upcoming memoir, which is set to be released next Fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDX1O_0fDbbdIQ00

As OK! reported, Perry, 52, is not only expected to dive into his personal struggles with substance abuse in his book: Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing , but he's rumored to be unloading on the Friends cast, which also includes David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry "figures it's time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set," an insider previously spilled, noting that the 17 Again actor has no plans "to hold back" in his memoir, especially when it comes to his shaky relationships with the crew.

"They weren't as close as people think. Their characters were so tight, but the reality is there was a lot of tension and jealousy. Matt seemed to be the odd one out," the insider continued, adding that the upcoming release "has the whole squad sweating bullets."

