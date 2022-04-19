5 defendants accept plea deals in Porcupine overdose death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Five defendants charged in the fentanyl death of a teen in Porcupine have accepted plea deals in the case.

The five have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the death of 16-year-old Louis Sandoval.

A federal grand jury indicted 24-year-old Tarriah Provost, Donna Garnette, 25-year-old Kelly Grass, Jesse Grass and 30-year-old Kimberly Janis, with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance to an individual under 21.

Court documents state that Provost is the one who physically supplied Sandoval with fentanyl, the Rapid City Journal reported.

A factual basis statement filed in the case states Provost purchased at least two blue fentanyl pills and that she and Sandoval “ingested one of the pills together in her car” outside of Sandoval’s grandmother’s residence in Porcupine on the evening before the teen was found dead of fentanyl toxicity.

Provost purchased the fentanyl pills from Donna Garnette at the home of Kelly Grass. Both Garnette and Grass have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

A federal judge has sentenced Grass to nearly five years in prison. Sentencing is pending for the other defendants. They are facing up to 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both.