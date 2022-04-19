ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Troopers: Florida woman dies after crashing into police SUV

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman was killed when she crashed into a police vehicle that was conducting a traffic stop early Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in Tarpon Springs, which is north of Clearwater on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Tarpon Springs police officer had parked the Chevy Tahoe on the inside lane of U.S. 19, and had the emergency lights on, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a report.

The officer was not inside the cruiser when the crach happened, the report said. No one else was injured.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died, officials said.

An investigation is continuing.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
