Garland Announces New Directors

Laura Dunn was promoted to Capital Project Management Director on Feb. 21, 2022. Since 2005, Dunn has served in a number of roles for the City of Garland. In 2019, she joined the Project Management Office as the Strategic Projects and Capital Portfolio Manager, playing a key role in implementing the 2019 Bond Program. Prior to that she led several strategic initiatives and programs, including implementing multiple phases of redevelopment in Downtown as a Business Program Manager.

Dunn holds two degrees from Ball State University: a Master of Urban & Regional Planning (MURP) with a specialty in Enterprise Planning & Community Development and a Bachelor of Urban Planning & Development (BUPD). She is also certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP).

Cynthia Baughman was promoted to Water Utilities Technology Director on April 4, 2022. Since 2014, she has served as the Public Works Operations Technology Manager, overseeing all Garland Water Utilities strategic technology initiatives, including their Cityworks asset management implementation and program, SCADA operations and cybersecurity. Prior to that, she served in both the Network Services Manager and Business Relationship Manager roles in the City's IT Department.

Baughman has a Bachelor of Science in Business – Information Resource Management from San Jose State University in California. She also holds several certifications, including NIMS, Business Continuity Planning, Project Management and Business Relationship Management. She is involved with the Garland Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Garland program, serves on Water ISAC's Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, and is involved with Women in Technology International (WITI) and the DFW Alliance of Women and Technology (DFW-ATW).Lea

Carol Hsueh was promoted to HR Operations Director on April 18, 2022. Since 2019, she has served as the Senior HR Business Partner for various departments. Prior to joining the City, she served in director and manager-level roles for several private organizations. She has nearly 25 years of broad experience in all aspects of Human Resources and has been a certified Senior Professional of Human Resources (SPHR) since 2005.

Hsueh holds a master's in Organizational Management and Human Resource Development from Manhattanville College in New York and a bachelor's in English from National Tsing-Hua University in Taiwan. She grew up in Taiwan and moved to the U.S. in 1998. She relocated to Texas from New Jersey in 2015 with her husband and daughter.