A franchise quarterback isn't the only thing the Panthers are struggling to secure. A month after halting construction on $800 million state-of-the-art headquarters and training facilities in Rock Hill, South Carolina, team owner David Tepper has pulled the plug on the entire project, according to WCNC Charlotte. Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings confirmed Tuesday that it would be terminating its agreement with the City of Rock Hill to complete the project after a failure to resolve funding issues.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO