If you want to ensure the safety of police officers everywhere, there is one simple thing you can do to help. The number one cause of death among on-duty law enforcement officers is from traffic-related incidents. The amount of officers lost from being hit or struck by an oncoming or passing car is far higher than it should be in New York State. Drivers texting, speeding, or not moving over for emergency vehicles is often the cause.

UTICA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO