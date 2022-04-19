ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Crashes impacting traffic on I-90 in Spokane Valley

By Erin Robinson
 1 day ago
Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two separate crashes are impacting traffic on I-90 between Spokane and Spokane Valley.

The left lane of westbound I-90 is blocked near Broadway Ave by a multi-car crash. No injuries have been reported.

The second crash is in the left lane of eastbound I-90 near Barker Road.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says commuters should expect lengthy delays.

