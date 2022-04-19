Miniatur Wunderland Train Ride in 360°

Expect iconic design, high-end service and absolute opulence on these luxury train rides around the world. Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time commuting in the UK will know that trains sometimes can hardly be considered travelling in style. But it hasn’t always been a case of incessant delays and sardine-tight scrums. There was once a time when travelling by rail meant travelling in luxurious style. Luxury? Train travel? Never! Well, that was very much the case, and there remain several opportunities around the globe to ride the rails in the opulence of yesteryear.

