ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Miniatur Wunderland Train Ride in 360°

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTake an hour long train ride through Miniatur Wunderland in 360° on YouTube:. We put the...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global

11 of the best luxury train rides around the world

Expect iconic design, high-end service and absolute opulence on these luxury train rides around the world. Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time commuting in the UK will know that trains sometimes can hardly be considered travelling in style. But it hasn’t always been a case of incessant delays and sardine-tight scrums. There was once a time when travelling by rail meant travelling in luxurious style. Luxury? Train travel? Never! Well, that was very much the case, and there remain several opportunities around the globe to ride the rails in the opulence of yesteryear.
TRAFFIC
WWD

Rag & Bone’s Spring Campaign Features Eco-friendly Sunglasses

Rag & Bone’s spring 2022 eyewear collection is the focus of a new set of campaign imagery featuring Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty. Each season, a pair of individuals are asked to create their own imagery to highlight the brand’s latest eyewear collection. Costars on the Amazon Prime series “The Boys,” Quaid and Moriarty photographed each other in Los Angeles on their personal iPhones.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TravelNoire

Fly Then Float On The First Luxury Flying Mega Yacht

Imagine floating through the sky in a 197-foot mega yacht attached to a blimp three times that length, a blimp and yacht combo called the AirYacht. Then, watching the blimp float down close enough to the water to be hoisted down to launch the boat. Lines then separate the ship from the blimp, and the two can go off on their own. The master plan was initially imagined by Guillaume Hoddé and Matthieu Ozanne, drafted by Darnet Design and then executed by Lazzarini, a Swiss design company that focuses on custom created marine pieces.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy