Miniatur Wunderland Train Ride in 360°

Imagine floating through the sky in a 197-foot mega yacht attached to a blimp three times that length, a blimp and yacht combo called the AirYacht. Then, watching the blimp float down close enough to the water to be hoisted down to launch the boat. Lines then separate the ship from the blimp, and the two can go off on their own. The master plan was initially imagined by Guillaume Hoddé and Matthieu Ozanne, drafted by Darnet Design and then executed by Lazzarini, a Swiss design company that focuses on custom created marine pieces.
Comments / 0