Kid Cudi clarifies he’s ‘not cool’ with Kanye West after collab news

Kid Cudi and Kanye West aren’t going to be best friends anytime soon.

Cudi confirmed he has a collaboration with West on Pusha T’s upcoming album, “It’s Almost Dry,” but that does not mean the two have reconciled.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” Cudi clarified on Twitter Tuesday.

“I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

The full tracklist for “It’s Almost Dry” has not been released yet, but Rolling Stone reported it will also include appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver. West and Pharrell Williams co-produced the album, which drops Friday.

West has yet to address Cudi’s tweet.

West, 44, and Cudi, 38, have collaborated on multiple songs over the years and even released a joint album, “Kids See Ghosts,” in 2018, but they went through a public feud earlier this year.

West cut Cudi from his “Donda 2” album over the latter’s friendship with Pete Davidson, who is dating Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS, CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” the “Gold Digger” rapper wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in February.

Cudi shared his side of the story shortly after his former friend’s public declaration.

Cudi called West a “dinosaur” in February.

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” he tweeted. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

The “Pursuit of Happiness” singer later added on Instagram, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album you f–kin dinosaur hahaha 😂 everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. ima pray for you brother.”