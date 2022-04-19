ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Driving educators advise new drivers to use caution

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning to drive can be a daunting task for teens, and a nerve-wracking milestone for their parents. Local driving schools across Butler County emphasize remembering safety and courtesy when first getting behind the wheel. David Wallisch of Taught Right — Drive Safe School of Driving in Cranberry Township recommends...

www.butlereagle.com

The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
VIRGINIA STATE
WAAY-TV

What to do if your child is being bullied at school

A concerned parent reached out to WAAY 31 with concerns about their child being bullied in school, so we took those concerns to a local attorney. Attorney Eric Artrip said parents should keep a written record of any situation dealing with a bully. Once you document those instances through an...
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man dies in ATV crash

A Pennsylvania man died at the age of 21 in an ATV crash in Indiana County. Pennsylvania State police say that the man was driving the ATV on Ramer road and lost control on a gravel road and was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned. Police say the man was wearing a helmet. The […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Here are the deadliest roads in our viewing area by county

(WTAJ) — Finding the deadliest roads in Pennsylvania seems like a no-brainer when you look right at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The higher the population, the more deadly crashes you’ll find, but what about rural counties like Cameron, Huntingdon and Jefferson? Site MoneyGeek decided to take a look at that. While the 10 deadliest roads in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Game Commission trying to catch bear in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission says it's been trying to get a bear out of Uniontown for months.Many neighbors have caught this bear on their ring cameras. In one video, the bear is seen walking up the driveway and through the backyard.The Game Commission says they've set traps but haven't had any luck. Parents say they're worried since the neighborhood has kids running around constantly. The bear has also broken a fence in the neighborhood. The commission wants residents to know that bears don't want human contact. If you leave them alone, they'll leave you alone and it's safe to be outside.Officials asked residents to help out by not leaving garbage or food lying around outside.The Game Commission is thinking about setting up another trap. If all else fails, they may have to corner the bear and trap him, but that's a last resort. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
explore venango

State Police Seeking Info on Rouseville Theft

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are seeking information following a recent theft at a business located on State Route 8. According to police, a catalytic converter was removed from a 2005 Ford F-550 that was parked at a business in Rouseville Borough, Venango County, on Thursday, April 14, around 2:07 p.m.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Crash on I-80 leaves man in critical condition

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from New York was seriously hurt in a crash Monday night on I-80 in Liberty Township. A van, SUV and semi wrecked just after 10:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near Milepost 231, according to a police report. Troopers say Gideon Itenberg, 61, of...
MLive

After School Satan Club shot down by Pennsylvania school board

A near-unanimous school board vote Tuesday night struck down a proposal to create an After School Satan Club at the Northern York Elementary School. The proposal was initiated by Samantha Groome, a resident of the district. Every board member except Thomas Welch voted against allowing the club to form. “Someone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

