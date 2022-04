Hospitals are speeding towards a head-on collision. Patient volume is rising as the population ages, chronic disease rates increase, and patients return to deferred care. At the same time, we are in the midst of a burgeoning staffing shortage while margins are decreasing and reimbursement ​​pressures are increasing. It is simply no longer possible for many health systems to build or buy the capacity they need. The only way to thrive is to learn how to do more with less.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO