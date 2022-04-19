ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City man discards handgun during arrest for attack on his mother

By Lynda Cohen
 1 day ago
An Atlantic City man wanted for firing a gun at his mother last month was arrested Saturday, after allegedly fleeing police.

Kevin Robinson allegedly discarded a handgun and resisted when Officer Ivaylo Ivanov tried to arrest him just after 8 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Robinson, 31, is accused of assaulting his mother March 26, and then firing a handgun in her direction after she fled into a bedroom.

Sgt. Garry Stowe received information Saturday that Robinson was in the area of South Carolina and Baltic avenues.

Robinson fled Ivanov, who responded to the scene, and tried to resist arrest once caught, according to the report.

Sgt. Chris Lodico arrived to assist. After securing one wrist in a handcuff, the officers saw a loaded handgun next to Robinson, Aristizabal said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, along with possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Robinson was released from prison in March 2021. after serving more than a year on domestic assault charges, Department of Corrections records show.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

