The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office have identified the knife-wielding man shot to death by a Pittsfield Police officer on Friday night as 22-year-old Miguel Estrella. Police initially responded to the 200 block of Onota Street just before 10 p.m. for a call about the man with a history of mental illness injuring himself outside of the apartment building. Estrella declined medical services, but police were summoned back to the address a short time later as a caller stated “he needs to be taken to the hospital.”

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO