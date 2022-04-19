Andy Reid explains how Chiefs' offense may look after wide receiver overhaul

With all due respect to the Chiefs' pass-rushing needs, the biggest question heading into the team's offseason workouts is in the wide receiver room. And while the Tyreek Hill trade in late March was the biggest change at that position to date, the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling creates an interesting dynamic for Andy Reid, Pat Mahomes, and the rest of the Chiefs' offense. Will their scheme adjust dramatically with the absence of a dynamic playmaker like Hill? How much does the newfound size in the receiver room affect their game-planning? Speaking with local media this week, Reid downplayed the idea that a whole lot is going to change.

"I don't think it'll be significantly different," he said. "It'll be similar to what we did in the games that Tyreek couldn't play in. You know, there are certain things that he did very well that we'll have people try to fill-in those spots, without forcing anything. Normally what we do is try to play to the players strengths, to the best we can. We'll see what some of the new guys can do, and then we'll work around that.

"I don't think we necessarily had to get bigger, but these guys are bigger. So you're going to utilize some of the things that you can do with a little bit bigger guy. We're fortunate that they have speed, athletic ability, and size. So you try to take those redeeming qualities and exploit them the best you can. And that's what we'll do. It ends up being a little different flare though, than what we've had in the past."

You can watch Reid's entire press conference right here.