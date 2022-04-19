ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Coinbase Stock Popped Today

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) , a cryptocurrency exchange company, were rising this morning just a day after an analyst cut his price target for the stock. Today's jump likely comes as investors process comments made by the analyst, namely that the bear case for Coinbase's stock is "way overblown."

The crypto stock is up by 3.7% as of 10:50 a.m. ET.

So what

Yesterday, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau cut his price target for Coinbase's stock from $377 down to $314. That caused the company's share price to tumble initially , but today, investors appear to be latching on to the positive comments Lau made in his research note.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngWWj_0fDbVFsK00

Image source: Getty Images.

First off, Lau kept an outperform rating on Coinbase's stock, indicating that he thinks the stock can outpace the broader market.

Most importantly, investors are focusing their attention on Lau's comments about the bear case against Coinbase being overblown. Here's what he said in the research note, as reported by MarketWatch:

"We believe the bear thesis is way overblown and that this creates an opportunity for long-term investors to get into one of the most disruptive companies in the market at what we see as a very attractive valuation."

That's exactly the kind of phrasing that gets some investors excited about a potentially disruptive stock, and it's what caused Coinbase's share price to spike this morning.

Now what

Lau believes that the crypto market is still in its early innings and that Coinbase's early lead in the market should help give it an advantage over the other exchanges that will inevitably pop up.

Long-term investors will likely have to endure some more volatility in Coinbase's stock, but with the company already having the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., it certainly seems that Lau's optimism isn't wholly misplaced.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Oppenheimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is being targeted in a class-action lawsuit that alleges its arbitration policies are unenforceable. In a recent court filing, a plaintiff alleges that Coinbase’s arbitration agreement within its terms of service is legally unconscionable because it heavily favors one side. “Under California law,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

30,000 Bitcoin Are Moved Out Of Coinbase Exchange In Single Day

CryptoQuant’s CEO says the Bitcoin was likely purchased by institutional investors. He says big investors may become more active with President Biden’s support for the crypto industry. Crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant’s CEO recently gave some startling facts about a massive outflow of Bitcoin BTC/USD from the crypto exchange...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$4,200,000,000,000 Financial Giant Fidelity Investments Launches Metaverse and Crypto ETFs

Financial services behemoth Fidelity is venturing into the world of digital assets by announcing new crypto and metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In response to investor demand, Fidelity is launching two brand-new crypto-themed funds, the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) and the Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMEX), according to a company press release.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy