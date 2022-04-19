ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Buy Lululemon and Watch Your Money Grow

By Luke Meindl
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

It's been something of a rollercoaster ride for Lululemon 's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock lately. Early this year, the shares had been plunging from record highs of close to $500 in late 2021. More recently, they have rallied after the company reported extremely strong results on its earnings call with analysts. Today, Lululemon carries a share price of $391, translating to a market capitalization of $48 billion.

The company continues to make noise in the athletic apparel industry. At one point labeled a fad by some, the business has proven that it's here to stay and should maintain robust growth in the years ahead. Over the past five years, Lululemon has rewarded its shareholders with a 663% gain, more than six times that of the S&P 500 's 106% return over the same time period.

Long-term investors should consider Lululemon stock as this is a company that looks likely to outperform the market for many years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkmBx_0fDbUtqf00

Image source: Getty Images.

Superior fundamentals

Overall, Lululemon performed exceptionally well in 2021. The company ended the year with a top line and bottom line of $6.3 billion and $7.79 per share, representing 42% and 66% growth, respectively. Lululemon's balance sheet is superb -- the company boasts more cash than debt and has a debt-to-equity ratio of only 32%. Its strong cash position, combined with its lack of leverage, offers Lululemon financial security as well as flexibility to expand its operations.

Meanwhile, free cash flow jumped 73% in 2021 to $994.6 million. Over a span of three years, the company has increased its free cash flow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%.

Looking ahead, analysts are modeling revenue and earnings of $7.4 billion and $9.25 per share this upcoming year, which translates to 19% year-over-year growth for both metrics. The company's future runway for growth is tremendous. Total revenue generated in the global sports apparel industry is forecast to reach $268 billion by 2028, up from $193 billion in 2021. Considering that Lululemon only controls 6% of the market today, the company's opportunity for expansion is robust.

As of its most recent quarter, Lululemon has 574 total stores. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company opened 17 new stores in Asia Pacific, three in North America, and two in Europe. The opportunity for foreign development is enormous -- Lululemon enjoyed international sales growth of 35% in 2021 and continues to place an emphasis on widening its global reach.

A premium valuation

On the surface, Lululemon's valuation appears off the charts. The company is trading at 52 times earnings today, which is nearly 1.5 times higher than its closest competitor, Nike (NYSE: NKE) , which bears a price-to-earnings multiple of 35.

That said, Lululemon has historically traded at a premium relative to its industry counterparts. In fact, the company's current price-to-earnings multiple is indeed lower than its five-year average of 54.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywK5O_0fDbUtqf00

LULU PE Ratio data by YCharts

Likewise, when you examine the PEG ratio of both companies -- showing the price of a stock relative to its earnings growth -- you'll notice that Lululemon doesn't seem so expensive. According to data from Morningstar, Lululemon and Nike have almost identical PEG ratios with each stock trading around 2.2 times growth of the earnings per share. I'll also argue that Lululemon deserves a premium valuation due to its superior margins. The company's gross margin, EBITDA margin, and net margin all surpass Nike's numbers.

Metric Lululemon Nike
Gross margin 58% 46%
EBITDA margin 26% 17%
Net margin 16% 13%

Data sources: Lululemon Athletica and Nike.

Given its leading growth, supreme margins, and historical range of its price-to-earnings multiple, Lululemon is trading at an acceptable valuation level today.

Buy and hold this gem

Lululemon has demonstrated its ability to be successful in the past, but I'm most excited about where this company is heading. Lululemon's financial statements are the perfect trifecta -- the company has set itself up for massive growth in the future.

At first glance, the stock looks expensive. But when you explore the situation in more detail -- taking into account historical valuation, growth, and relative margins -- you'll find that Lululemon's valuation isn't so bad after all. Long-term investors can feel comfortable owning this stock as the company is well-equipped to continue its impressive run into the future.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Luke Meindl has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Lululemon Athletica and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lululemon Athletica#Buy And Hold#Lulu#The S P 500
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Pfizer, Alibaba, Carnival, GameStop and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Shares of Nike jumped 2.2% after the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter. The retailer reported earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $10.87 billion, topping analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share on revenues of $10.59 billion. Nike delayed giving its outlook for the year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nike
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $23.11 million before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.2% to $37.65 in after-hours trading. DiDi Global Inc....
STOCKS
makeuseof.com

6 Reasons Not to Buy an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has become the standard for smartwatches, having a user base of over 100 million worldwide. While you may be contemplating purchasing one for yourself or as a gift to a loved one, ask yourself this: Is it really necessary?. Here, we'll discuss why the Apple Watch may...
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy