Over 3,000 lbs of food, $5,200 donated to Western Idaho Fair food drive

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — With increasing prices for groceries and gasoline, some families are struggling to put food on the table. Hundreds of cars were lined up for a food distribution event in Lawrence County. Jubilee Ministries in New Castle say they were prepared to help more than 1,500 families. With the cost of just about everything going up, event organizers say they felt the need to help others. “We felt that we need to start as soon as possible because of gas prices right now, people of course have a difficult time buying food because they can’t afford it,” said Senior Pastor Mark Kauffman with Jubilee Ministries. “So we’ve been able to help them out this way.” People who came out got their cars loaded up with milk, fresh produce and other food staples.

24 DAYS AGO