The most-watched movies on Netflix include White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, Cleaner, and Choose or Die. There's a new No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list on Wednesday, April 20: White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, a documentary about the clothing brand that defined youth style in the late '90s and early '00s but was done in by its disturbingly narrow view of who should be wearing its clothes. No. 2 is Samuel L. Jackson-led noir thriller Cleaner, which has been hanging around the upper reaches of the list for about a week now. The next two spots belong to horror movies — Choose or Die, a new one, at No. 3, and Ouija: Origin of Evil, which came out in 2016, at No. 4. Shrek Forever After rounds out the top 5. It's one of three Shrek movies on the list.

