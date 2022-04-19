Office of Marketing and Communications

City will not host 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, keeping 2023 options open

SAVANNAH (April 18) – The City of Savannah will not be entering into an agreement with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series for 2022, and the City will not be host to a Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series event this year. The City’s prior agreement ended with the conclusion of the 2021 race.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has been a great community activity for many Savannahians and local businesses over the last 10 years. The race has created positive national attention for our beautiful City, and our beautiful City has been a premiere backdrop for runners from across the world.

However, there are many variables that must be contemplated in renewing an event of this scale, including the necessary public resources it requires to manage the event and balancing the disruptions to residents and businesses who live along the route and finish line. For 2022, these impacts outweigh the benefits of hosting an event.

We remain open to conversations with the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon team and our tourism industry about what our partnership might look like in the future. In the interim, we hope nothing but great success for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series this year and every year.