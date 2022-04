The Pocatello City Council approved a plan to remove old signage at city entrances and install more modern and uniform signs in their place. The new signs, which will be accompanied by flowers and read “Pocatello” in large stainless-steel letters, are anticipated to be installed gradually, beginning with the entrance on 5th Avenue, and then on Pocatello Creek Road and 19th Avenue & Clark Street as more funding becomes available. ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 29 DAYS AGO