Nightmare On Zillow Street is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to weird, outlandish, creepy, trashy and hilarious home listings and this one I just came across is a true blessing, as a home at 3132 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH, who's sale is pending currently was so proud of the leg lamp they owned that they displayed it in a show box attached to the house in the middle of the front roof. The leg lamp of course is infamous for its part in the classic Christmas film, A Christmas Story. It's fitting though, as apparently the house is right across the street from the house used in A Christmas Story, according to the listing:

1 DAY AGO