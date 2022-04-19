Mask Mandate No Longer in Place on Wichita Transportation

On April 18, 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided the following guidance regarding the withdrawal of its mask Security Directives:

"Due to today’s court ruling, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) January 29, 2021 Order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at public transportation hubs is no longer in effect. Effective immediately, TSA will not enforce its mask-related security directives. TSA also is withdrawing Security Directive 1542-21-01E for airports, Security Directive 1544-21-02E for aircraft operators, Security Directive 1582/84-21-01E for Surface transportation, and Emergency Amendment 1546-21-01E for Foreign air carriers that were issued on April 15, 2022 and scheduled to take effect on April 19, 2022.”

The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings. TSA’s withdrawal of its directive does not preclude a transportation operator from imposing its own face mask requirements.

In accordance with this decision, face masks will no longer be required at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, at Wichita Transit facilities or on Wichita Transit vehicles.