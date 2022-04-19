Man charged in killing of 16-year-old in Johnson County

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County earlier this month, according to court records.

Robert Lewis Jones is charged in a shooting that occurred April 10 at an apartment building in Mission, Kansas, The Kansas City Star reported.

A 13-year-old girl was also shot but was expected to recover, police said.

Police have not released the names of the victims. Mission Police Chief Dan Madden said Monday authorities are withholding the identities because of security concerns surrounding the case.

Madden said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.