How to hard reset an Xbox Series X

By Iain Wilson
 1 day ago
If you're asking how to hard reset an Xbox Series X, then it's likely you've run into an issue that has caused your console to freeze up and is preventing you from using the standard restarting methods. Thankfully these problems are rare with the Xbox Series X, but they are still...

SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Report Has Good News About PS3 Backward Compatibility on PS5

A new PlayStation report has good news about PS3 backward compatibility on PS5. The exotic architecture of the PS3 has haunted PlayStation for many years. Not only did it cause developers headaches during the PS3 generation, but it's been a pain in the side of PlayStation who have been unable to emulate the PS3 on PS4 or PS5, which means backward compatibility has been limited to streaming via PlayStation Now. PlayStation gamers were hopeful this was going to change with the new PlayStation Plus, but that was announced recently with no word of PS3 backward compatibility. That said, according to a new report, PS3 backward compatibility is coming to PS5, though it sounds like it won't be full backward compatibility and it sounds like it's been a nightmare for PlayStation to figure out.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
VIDEO GAMES
Register Citizen

Give yourself the gift of distraction with this Xbox Series X

Xbox has been bringing us great gaming for decades now, and the Series X is the line’s fastest and most powerful machine yet. The Xbox Series X is back in stock at Walmart. You can score both the machine-and-controller bundle for $499.99, as well as a two-year subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which has more than 100 high-quality games, including "Halo Infinite" and "Forza Horizon 5."
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is Nintendo Switch Sports Multiplayer?

Over a decade ago, the first iteration of the sports game debuted on the Nintendo Wii. Releasing this year, the brand new entry releases on the Nintendo Switch. With brand new games, online multiplayer, and even a ranking system, Nintendo Switch Sports is sure to shake up the gaming community when it officially drops. But this then begs the question, what does Nintendo Switch Sports Multiplayer support?
TENNIS
Digital Trends

Your Nintendo and PlayStation subscriptions are changing

According to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, Sony and Nintendo will be altering their subscription service guidelines. Specifically, the alterations, which have been agreed to independently by both companies, call for changes to how each handles the automatic renewal of subscriptions to online services. Sony and Nintendo’s changes are being spurred...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Releases Disappointing PS4 Update

PlayStation has released a rather disappointing PS4 update, and by disappointing, we mean it does next to nothing, or at least if it does, Sony doesn't relay what this is. If you boot up your PS4 today, you will be greeted with a mandatory 400 MB system software update, dubbed 9.51. According to the official patch notes of this update, it "improves system performance." How it does achieve this and how much improvement is there? We don't know. That's all the patch notes reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus: Free Games We May Get for April 2022

This coming week, PlayStation Plus subscribers will find out the free PS4 and PS5 games they will be getting for the month of April 2022. Like most months, the month's lineup will likely leak before it's revealed, but before that happens we have relayed word of three games we think could end up being included. And we think it's going to be a great month for PS Plus subscribers, chiefly because of the inclusion of one single game.
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

The Xbox Series X is back in stock at Walmart for $499

I don’t know about you, but I love coming home after a long day or a long week at work and relaxing with a bit of gaming. Whether you’re like me or you are much more competitive with it (I don’t have the hand-eye coordination to be competitive!), you need a console that can perform the way you want.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

"Devastating" PlayStation Plus Free Game Called Out By Developer

Having a video game released via PlayStation Plus isn't always necessarily the best move, it turns out. While games like Fall Guys and Deep Rock Galactic might have been able to find audiences they'd never normally have reached as a result of launching via PlayStation Plus, what works for one game doesn't always work for every game. This, evidently, was the case for Oddworld: Soulstorm.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 for Xbox Series X and PS5 Seemingly Removes Transphobic Content

Rockstar Games fans have noticed that the acclaimed developer has seemingly removed transphobic content from Grand Theft Auto V with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 re-release. The new version of Grand Theft Auto V isn't a giant leap from the previous version, but is probably the best way to experience Rockstar's game. It includes a number of visual enhancements such as new effects, 4K resolution, 60FPS, and more, but it's generally the same game as before. Many were disappointed with the lack of changes and new additions, but it also seems like Rockstar has made a change that it didn't advertise outright.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Sony Plans to Follow Microsoft's Controversial Move (And You Won't Like It)

The video game industry has gone through many changes in the past few years that have been a boon for investors, but not so great for people who play the games themselves. One major one that's driven up revenue for companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report has been the era of microtransactions, also known as downloadable content or DLC, in video games.
BUSINESS
Android Central

PlayStation's Spartacus service will reportedly be revealed next week

Though yet unannounced, PlayStation has reportedly been working on a new game subscription service codenamed Spartacus. This service will allegedly combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, making it a better competitor to Xbox Game Pass. Bloomberg reports that Sony will be officially announcing Spartacus next week. A new report from...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

How to use RetroArch to emulate your favorite retro games

It's a tricky dilemma: you want to revisit your some of your childhood favorites, but you don't want to lug your old consoles out of their cardboard tombs. Even if you don't mind unknotting that awful tangle of cables you have in a box somewhere, playing old consoles on a modern flatscreen TV is an exercise in disappointment, with a grainy image and washed-out colors. And that's assuming your TV supports old gaming formats like composite and component, too.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nintendo’s original mobile gacha game Dragalia Lost is shutting down

Dragalia Lost, one of Nintendo’s increasingly dwindling stable of mobile games for iOS and Android, is shutting down. The company announced today that the game’s main campaign will be ending in July and that it’ll cease adding new characters or content updates (outside of the main campaign) at the end of March when its final set of characters is introduced.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date moved up to July in new trailer

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date has been moved up for a July 29 launch. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was previously scheduled for September 2022, so it's been pushed up by nearly two full months. Nintendo announced the advanced release date alongside a new trailer which details the sequel's combat, including the new "Interlink" system connecting pairs of characters.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
