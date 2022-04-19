ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why Yankees ‘without a doubt’ believe feeble offense will turn around

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

DETROIT — After getting “punched in the face” by the Orioles over the weekend, according to Aaron Judge, the Yankees open Tuesday as a .500 team with an offense that looks a lot like last year’s lineup — which isn’t a good thing .

Aaron Boone — and others within the organization — say the ugly start to the season from an offensive standpoint isn’t as bad as it seems.

So, to be fair, here’s some of what they’re likely looking at when they come to that conclusion:

According to Statcast, the Yankees entered Tuesday with the fourth-best expected slugging percentage (.498). They were second as a team in exit velocity (91.9 mph) and led the majors in barrel rate, a stat used to measure how hard balls are hit (12.5 percent).

They were middle of the pack, though, in batting average (.229), OBP (.311) and OPS (.677). And in an effort to be more aggressive, they had the second-worst chase rate at 31.7 percent.

Only the Diamondbacks and Orioles had scored fewer than the Yankees’ three runs per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4aM8_0fDbMrnX00 Aaron Judge batting during the Yankees’ loss to the Orioles on April 17, 2022.USA TODAY Sports

Despite the evidence of the first 10 games of the season, Judge echoed Boone’s sentiment since the beginning of spring training that the lineup would end up being more productive than last season.

“Without a doubt,” Judge said after the team dropped two of three to the lowly Orioles.

Boone continued: “We’re made up differently. I’ll bet on the track record of a few of our guys. I believe there’s a good reason to think a couple of guys that had down years by their standards [in 2021], will return to what we expect.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUjor_0fDbMrnX00
Aaron BooneJason Szenes

Some of those players are off to sluggish starts that the Yankees consider, at least in part, because of bad luck.

According to Statcast, Joey Gallo has an “expected slugging percentage” of .612, based on exit velocity and launch angle.

The problem is that his actual slugging percentage is an almost-hard-to-fathom .138.

Gallo entered Tuesday with 35 plate appearances. He’d produced four singles, six walks, no extra-base hits and 11 strikeouts.

Only Cincinnati’s Joey Votto — somehow off to a worse start than Gallo — had a lower slugging percentage (.132) with as many plate appearances.

Back to the worrisome side for Gallo is the fact that he’s not traditionally a slow starter, with an OPS of .859 in March and April over the length of his career — which adds to the concern that he is either not a good fit for New York or the increasing amount of times he’s shifted against have had an impact on him. It could also be both.

Gallo sat for the first time of the season in Sunday’s loss, pinch-hitting in the seventh inning.

The presence of Tim Locastro also gives the Yankees another outfield option .

Another player Boone was likely referring to when he mentioned hitters getting back “to what we expect” was Gleyber Torres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekizj_0fDbMrnX00 Gleyber TorresRobert Sabo

Torres looked better in the final few weeks of last season, when he was moved from shortstop back to second base.

Those good indicators continued throughout much of spring training.

But the results haven’t followed in April. Torres entered Tuesday in an 0-for-13 slide and is back to being used occasionally to replace Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop.

Still, the Yankees can point to a belief — or hope — that Torres’ fortunes will turn.

After being eaten up by fastballs last season, Torres is hitting them harder so far this season.

With no help coming from the minors on the horizon, the Yankees are likely left repeating the same lines they used much of last season, at least until May.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees face serious problem at shortstop after first 10 games of season

The New York Yankees currently host a 5–5 record on the season, but their issues appear to be very similar to the 2021 campaign. General manager Brian Cashman made it clear that the team needed to upgrade the shortstop position, but after the first 10 games of the regular season, there is no sign of improvement, despite trading for Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees could trade one of their promising young players if struggles continue

Whether it be a bad omen or the baseball gods demanding reparations for the Yankees‘ past success, developing home-grown talent has been challenging to come by over the past few seasons. While the team has plenty of exciting young prospects climbing the system, they’ve failed miserably to turn their promising players into legitimate stars, given they recently traded Gary Sanchez away to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for stop-gap solutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Fox News

Yankees have been ruined by analytics

The Yankees are off to an underwhelming 5-5 start to the 2022 season and many fans have been left scratching their heads wondering who they should blame. Yankees GM Brian Cashman said during the offseason the team needed improvement and the Yankees managed to acquire Josh Donaldson and Isiah-Kiner-Falefa via trade and re-signed Anthony Rizzo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Luis Severino vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

The Yankees needed a little luck and more than a little help from the Tigers defense to eke out a 4-2 win in last night’s series opener. Gerrit Cole couldn’t even make it out of the second inning while the bats did the absolute minimum to outscore a Javier Báez-less Detroit offense. Let’s hope for a more compelling display on both sides of the ball as the Bombers try to guarantee a series win tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Tim Locastro
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy