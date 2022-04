The Eastern Conference playoff field is set. How it all shakes out, though, is yet to be determined. Barring a miracle, the Pittsburgh Penguins are locked into one of three postseason seeding spots: third place in the Metropolitan Division, the first wild card or the second (final) wild card. The opponents for those three almost certainly would be the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes (in some order) for taking one of those former two spots, or the Florida Panthers if the Penguins are the second wild-card.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO