2022 Summer Youth Volleyball Camp

Summer is the best at the Boys & Girls Club. The sun is shining, we have field trips planned and get to see kids all day long!
To bring a little extra fun, every summer we come up with a theme for how we will design our activities. This year's theme is careers.
Cadets from the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC program returned this week from national drill competitions with a number of trophies. A group of Leavenworth students known as the Cavalry Angels finished fourth overall in the unarmed division at the National High School Drill Team Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has announced Spring Soccer for ages 3-14. Registration is underway. Spring Soccer will be held on Saturdays beginning Saturday, May 21, for ages 3-14. Learn soccer fundamentals in a six week Spring Soccer Program for kids age 3 to 14. Soccer...
