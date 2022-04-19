Falcons sign DT Vincent Taylor

Journeyman defensive tackle Vincent Taylor has caught on with the Falcons. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have made a depth addition to their defensive line. The team announced on Tuesday that they are signing journeyman defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

The move comes one week after Taylor visited with Atlanta, so the signing comes as little surprise. The 28-year-old was originally a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017. He only lasted two seasons there, the second of which was cut short by a foot injury. In September 2019, he was cut by Miami.

That began a stretch of three seasons in which Taylor played for a new team each year. The most notable of those campaigns was in 2020 with the Browns. He played in a career-high 15 games, recording 12 tackles and a fumble recovery. That led him to Houston this past offseason, where he started only the second game of his NFL tenure in Week 1. An ankle injury suffered in that contest, however, ultimately ended his season.

Having only been available for 40 games in five seasons, the Oklahoma St. product will add experienced depth along the Falcons’ defensive line. He is likely to see a rotational role behind the likes of Grady Jarrett and Anthony Rush. The team has plenty of room for improvement on defense, having ranked 27th against the run and 26th overall last season. Taylor will look to help improve those statistics, and earn himself a multi-year stay in the process.