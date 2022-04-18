2022 Summer Lady Panther Volleyball Team Camp

All those heads-up pennies lying around Lakeland High and elsewhere in Rathdrum — placed there by chance, or by design — will have to be picked up by somebody else now. Steve Seymour, who made it a game-day ritual to look for the lucky pennies as he walked the halls — and anywhere else his feet took him before the game — has called it a career after 27 seasons as Lakeland High girls basketball coach.

RATHDRUM, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO