2022 Summer Lady Panther Volleyball Team Camp

A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
The Crooksville Ceramics have announced the hiring of Shawn Chamberlin as the Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, according to a press release issued by the school. Chamberlin has been employed by the Crooksville School District since 1999. He also has plenty of coaching experience with the Ceramics. He has coached middle school volleyball, football, JV basketball, girls basketball, and baseball.
Cadets from the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC program returned this week from national drill competitions with a number of trophies. A group of Leavenworth students known as the Cavalry Angels finished fourth overall in the unarmed division at the National High School Drill Team Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.
(Carroll) Lewis Central won six events and scored 120-points and captured the team title at the Tiger Relays in Carroll on Thursday. Atlantic finished second in the eleven-team field. The Titans dominated the Relays winning the 4×100, (44.20), 4×200, (1:32.57), Shuttle Hurdle, (1:04.89), and 800 Sprint Medley, (1:38.31). Braylon Kammrad,...
Jorda Crook was widely considered Calhoun County’s most dominant individual player in girls basketball in 2021-22. She was an easy choice as The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year. The 5-foot-11 junior averaged 26.9 points and 14.9 rebounds to lead Ohatchee back to the...
After the 2021-22 Washington high school girls basketball season, we took a look at some of the top shooting guards in the state. The list is based on SBLive staff observations, season stats, conversations with coaches, other media members and talent evaluators with a criteria that measured impact ...
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. -- La Jolla Country Day catcher Jake Bold was unable to extend his home run streak to five consecutive games, but the Princeton-bound senior still reached base three times in Thursday's 8-2 win over Santa Fe Christian. The Torreys trailed Santa Fe Christian 1-0 entering the ...
PEMBERVILLE — After seven seasons and restoring the Eastwood High School girls basketball program to its more typical level of success, Nick Schmeltz announced he is stepping away as Eagles head coach.
The 63rd annual Mid-Pacific Open teed off for it’s opening round of the tournament at Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua. Defending professional champion, Alex Ching, is in a familiar spot atop the leaderboard after a 1st round 68 (-4). The Punahou graduate is two shots clear of Hunter Larson in 2nd place. Larson sits at […]
All those heads-up pennies lying around Lakeland High and elsewhere in Rathdrum — placed there by chance, or by design — will have to be picked up by somebody else now. Steve Seymour, who made it a game-day ritual to look for the lucky pennies as he walked the halls — and anywhere else his feet took him before the game — has called it a career after 27 seasons as Lakeland High girls basketball coach.
In the fall, North Fulton — a co-op between Cuba and Spoon River Valley — didn't field a varsity football team due to a limited amount of student-athletes wanting to suit up for the Wildcats. Eight from Cuba and four from Valley made up North Fulton's football program...
A new sport could soon be coming to area high school athletic departments following Tuesday's South Carolina High School League's executive committee meeting. Boys' volleyball will now be a sanctioned SCHSL varsity sport starting in the 2022-23 school year, with official state championships to begin the following school year. The vote passed unanimously.
