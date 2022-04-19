ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Longchamp Set To Launch Collaborative Handbags With Artist André Saraiva

By HB Team
Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLongchamp announces its latest partnership with street artist André Saravia with his whimsical artwork becoming the subject of the fashion house’s latest collaborative project. The upcoming...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Handbags#Fashion Design#Graffiti#Parisian#French#Longchamp Andr
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
In Style

Kate Middleton's Floral Tory Burch Dress Is Sold Out, but Amazon Has Plenty of Under-$45 Lookalikes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're all living vicariously through Kate Middleton right now as she tours the Caribbean with husband Prince William. The royals have been making their way through Belize on their first stop and Middleton has already stunned in two blue outfits, including a pretty floral smock dress from Tory Burch. For those of you eyeing the dress, it's unfortunately sold out — but you can still get the look on Amazon with tons of under-$45 options.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Short Story Long: Bold & Beautiful’s Paris Unveils a Radically Revamped Look

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Diamond White has broken out a number of eye-catching looks since she first debuted as Paris back in November of 2020. The Forrester employee always has a plethora of unique and incredible outfits, of course — a must-have for someone who works for one of the world’s premiere fashion companies — but White herself has always upped Paris’ style game as she’s brought her own touch to the character.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Balenciaga’s New Date, Revolve Responds, Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus

Click here to read the full article. WEEKEND DUTY: Balenciaga has shifted the date of its spring 2023 collection unveiling in New York City to May 22 at 11:30 a.m. It had previously announced Saturday, May 21, for its itinerant showing in the U.S. The Paris-based fashion house, controlled by French luxury group Kering, typically occupies a late Sunday morning slot when it takes part in Paris Fashion Week.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFashion Group International Night of Stars 2021 Other details, including the venue, are still under wraps. The industry is witnessing  a strong return...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Best Deals on Designer Handbags on Amazon for Spring 2022

Right now is the perfect time for a spring wardrobe upgrade — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for spring swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags!. Right about now, we're stocking up on cute spring dress and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

‘It’s a whole new world’: Australian fashion week to feature first plus-size runway

Plus-size clothing will have a dedicated runway show at Australian fashion week this year, for the first time in the event’s 26-year history. “I’ve been fighting and working for this for 20-something years now,” said CEO of size-inclusive modelling agency Bella Management, Chelsea Bonner, who will be staging The Curve Edit: one of 50 fashion shows and presentations taking place in Sydney in May.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Look at Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Style Moments

Click here to read the full article. Since her hit single “Drivers License” was released more than a year ago, Olivia Rodrigo has emerged to become a big breakout star in not only music but also in fashion. The singer became an emblem of embracing the resurgence of Y2K trends last year with her hit songs and their accompanying music videos such as “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” the latter of which paid homage to cult-classic films from the Aughts such as “The Princess Diaries” and “Jennifer’s Body.”More from WWDA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style MomentsStandout Red Carpet Looks...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion. On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell. As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Katy Perry Simmers In A Slinky Halter Dress And Sandals While Plugging Her Shoe Collection—We Want A Pair!

When she’s not dominating the pop charts with her epic vocals or busy coaching on American Idol, Katy Perry can be found showing off her stylish new shoe collection. The “When I’m Gone” hitmaker, 37, shared a stunning Instagram post earlier this week with her 158 million followers that showed her posing in a sexy tan halter dress paired with her intricate, beaded blue sandals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Copson and Salomon Unveil ULTRA RAID Sneaker

French sports brand Salomon has teamed up with COPSON to drop its latest sneaker, just in time to celebrate the wild and carefree days of summer. Deemed the ULTRA RAID, the newest footwear bears a classic silhouette alongside Salomon’s modern technological innovations, wrapped in a positively sunny aesthetic. Outfitted...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy