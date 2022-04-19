Longchamp Set To Launch Collaborative Handbags With Artist André Saraiva

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're all living vicariously through Kate Middleton right now as she tours the Caribbean with husband Prince William. The royals have been making their way through Belize on their first stop and Middleton has already stunned in two blue outfits, including a pretty floral smock dress from Tory Burch. For those of you eyeing the dress, it's unfortunately sold out — but you can still get the look on Amazon with tons of under-$45 options.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 29 DAYS AGO