Longchamp Set To Launch Collaborative Handbags With Artist André Saraiva

WEEKEND DUTY: Balenciaga has shifted the date of its spring 2023 collection unveiling in New York City to May 22 at 11:30 a.m.
It had previously announced Saturday, May 21, for its itinerant showing in the U.S. The Paris-based fashion house, controlled by French luxury group Kering, typically occupies a late Sunday morning slot when it takes part in Paris Fashion Week.
Other details, including the venue, are still under wraps.
