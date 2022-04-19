ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton RTC endorses Toni Boucher’s candidacy for State Senator for 26th Senate district and Kim Healy’s candidacy for State Representative for 42nd House district

Cover picture for the articleAt its March 14 meeting at the Comstock Community Center, the Wilton Republican Town Committee unanimously endorsed Toni Boucher’s candidacy for State Senator for the 26th Senate district and Kim Healy’s candidacy for State Representative for the 42nd House district. Toni Boucher for Senate. Most recently, Toni...

