Wilton RTC endorses Toni Boucher’s candidacy for State Senator for 26th Senate district and Kim Healy’s candidacy for State Representative for 42nd House district

According to a press release, Kim DiGaetano has announced she is running for Pennsylvania's 40th Senate District. Kim DiGaetano said she was inspired to run for PA Senate after discovering various concerns with election integrity while serving as the Judge of Elections for Pocono District 3. As a senator, DiGaetano will fight for voter integrity. DiGaetano says that making sure every citizen can easily and fairly cast their vote on election day is her top priority. She plans to introduce legislation to provide state-issued identification cards to all citizens at no charge when they register to vote and grant voters the right to take election day off. DiGaetano stated that she would address previous concerns by conducting a full audit of the 2020 general election, repealing act 77, and returning to hand-counted ballots in the future. Among her other priorities are a reduction in Pennsylvania's gas tax, which is the highest in the nation, and a push for energy independence by increased gas drilling in the commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO