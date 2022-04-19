ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Gerdom Realty & Investment fill remaining space at Michigan retail center

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gerdom Realty & Investment team of Michael Murphy and Bill McLeod represented...

rejournals.com

NBC4 Columbus

A large improvement retailer with a large investment.

Sponsored content by Lowes. According to a mid-pandemic study, three-quarters of non-profits reported an increase in demand. As most could imagine, that put a strain on groups that simply want to give the local community a helping hand and keep their commitment to helping homes better for all. That’s why a well know improvement retailer has partnered with Points of Light, committing a 5-year one hundred million dollar investment to help.
RETAIL
WNDU

Michigan to award $42 million to cities that sell retail marijuana

(WNDU) - The state of Michigan has made another pot payment. This time more than $42 million dollars is headed to cities, villages, townships, and counties that receive money for every licensed retail store and micro-business they have. In Berrien County, the city of Buchanan received over $282,000 dollars. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kait 8

Developer plans to “modernize, revive” Jonesboro retail center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Southwest Drive Business Center, home to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Christie McNeill Dance Studio among other long-term tenants, is under new ownership. Haag Brown Commercial announced its acquisition of the property located near the intersection of Main Street/Southwest Drive and Highland Drive. According...
JONESBORO, AR
Banana 101.5

Michigan DNR Looking to Fill Over 1,000 Positions This Summer

Spring is here and the MI DNR is looking to fill some positions. For those looking to pick up some summertime work, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has well over 1,000 job openings for this summer. With over 100 state parks looking for help in Michigan, there is no shortage of opportunities for those trying to score some extra cash while enjoying the great outdoors.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This Interesting Lapeer County Barn Home Has Bedrooms in Its Silo

There are a lot of interesting homes for sale throughout Michigan but this is the first one we've seen that has bedrooms in what used to be a silo. This 2,200 sq. ft. home is located on Hunter's Creek Road in Metamora, literally across the street from my parent's house. I noticed it was for sale while I was visiting my parents on Easter Sunday. I just had to see what it looked like on the inside as I've been wondering for years.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Aren’t Ann Arbor Residents Mowing Their Lawns Until June?

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22nd, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously passed a new resolution that aims to conserve and protect "environmentally helpful creatures." Earlier this month the "No Mow May" resolution was passed which encourages residents to forgo cutting their grass until after May 31st, with the hopes of facilitating the growth of dandelions, wildflowers, and other plants that are considered essential food sources to various groups of pollinators across Michigan. And this isn't something new! Communities across the globe have adopted this new trend, with Ann Arbor being the latest.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland CVS closing its doors in May

CVS customers in Westland will have one less option come early May. The pharmacy at 7250 N. Venoy on the northeast corner of Warren will close May 3, according to signage posted on the door and employees working inside. Located in the Hunter Park Plaza, signs on the pharmacy door...
WESTLAND, MI
HometownLife.com

Indian restaurant and banquet center takes over former Kicker's bar in Livonia

Longtime patrons of Kickers All-American Grill can take one step inside the new Punjab Indian Cuisine and The Celebration banquet center and will never recognize it. The restaurant at 36071 Plymouth in Livonia has sat vacant for years after the sports bar closed. What was once dormant has sprung new life in the form of a new Indian restaurant and banquet facility.
LIVONIA, MI
MLive

$2.6M Ann Arbor construction project in Stadium/Washtenaw area to start soon

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is about to undertake a nearly $2.6 million construction project in the area near East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue. City Council voted 10-0 Monday night, April 18, to OK a $1.8 million contract with the E.T. MacKenzie Co. for the project, which includes underground utility upgrades and other roadway work scheduled to last from May into October.
ANN ARBOR, MI

