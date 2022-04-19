Gerdom Realty & Investment fill remaining space at Michigan retail center

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22nd, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously passed a new resolution that aims to conserve and protect "environmentally helpful creatures." Earlier this month the "No Mow May" resolution was passed which encourages residents to forgo cutting their grass until after May 31st, with the hopes of facilitating the growth of dandelions, wildflowers, and other plants that are considered essential food sources to various groups of pollinators across Michigan. And this isn't something new! Communities across the globe have adopted this new trend, with Ann Arbor being the latest.
