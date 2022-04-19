Gerdom Realty & Investment fill remaining space at Michigan retail center

There are a lot of interesting homes for sale throughout Michigan but this is the first one we've seen that has bedrooms in what used to be a silo. This 2,200 sq. ft. home is located on Hunter's Creek Road in Metamora, literally across the street from my parent's house. I noticed it was for sale while I was visiting my parents on Easter Sunday. I just had to see what it looked like on the inside as I've been wondering for years.

