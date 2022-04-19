ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas bringing a little bit of New York to Austin this fall

Cover picture for the articleThey ain't nothing to ... well, you know. If you're in the mood for some Wu-Tang Clan, the hip-hop collective and fellow rap star Nas are bringing their NY State of Mind tour to Austin...

Pitchfork

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Unite for Joint Tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have joined forces for a string of North American dates starting this summer. Check out the NY State of Mind Tour itinerary below. Nas released his latest album, Magic, with Hit Boy last year. Wu-Tang’s classic debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was recently archived in the Library of Congress.
MUSIC
Complex

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas to Co-Headline NY State of Mind Tour

A joint tour featuring Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will kick off in August at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. The Live Nation-produced trek, formally announced on Tuesday, sees the musical legends uniting for a co-headlining run billed as the NY State of Mind tour. A total of 25 cities are included on the routing, which sees the 2022 festivities coming to a close with a stop at the Hollywood Bowl in October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
