ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Serial burglar sentenced for burglaries in West Fargo, Cass County

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – A Horace man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a series of business burglaries in...

740thefan.com

Comments / 2

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspected serial burglar arrested in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a suspected serial burglar on Sunday, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department. At around 4:30 a.m. on March 20, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the U Betcha Pub at 4302 Pacific Avenue. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
KSLA

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Cass County

Willis-Knighton Health System announced a humanitarian medical project to support Ukraine on Friday, March 25. The incident occurred at the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center. Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The City says they hope to install more than 100 city-owned cameras.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJON

Authorities Investigating Two Burglaries in Morrison County

SWANVILLE -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating two different burglaries. The sheriff's office says the incidents took place sometime Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the suspect entered Johnson Insurance in Upsala through a window on the northwest side of the building and took a...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
City
Fargo, ND
City
West Fargo, ND
Cass County, ND
Crime & Safety
Horace, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
West Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Horace, ND
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KNOX News Radio

Moorhead bust nets drugs and arrests

Two Moorhead residents face drug charges after a traffic stop on I-94 this week. Moorhead police arrested 40-year old David Keen-Jr and 25-year old Samantha Riggles. During the course of the investigation it was determined the pair were frequently traveling to the Minneapolis area to pick up shipments of drugs. Officers found approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 222 suspected fentanyl pills, and approximately two pounds of suspected marijuana. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be $20,000.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Burglary#Kfgo
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy