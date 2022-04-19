ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four people are left fighting for their lives after car drove on the wrong side of the M1 motorway while being chased by cops and crashed into oncoming traffic

By James Robinson for MailOnline
 1 day ago

Four people are fighting for their lives after a car which failed to stop for police drove the wrong way down a motorway and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The serious collision took place between a black Skoda Fabia and a blue BMW on the M1 in West Yorkshire on Monday night.

Aerial pictures from the scene show traffic stopped while emergency services attempt to deal with the aftermath of the crash.

Police say the 'very serious collision' took place while the Skoda Fabia, which had earlier failed to stop for officers, was on the wrong side of the road.

The vehicle was being driven southbound in the northbound carriageway, when it struck the BMW 320 - which was travelling in the correct direction at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDn12_0fDbJOg100
Aerial pictures from the scene show traffic stopped while emergency services attempt to deal with the aftermath of the crash

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire force said: 'The Skoda had earlier failed to stop for police and went on to enter the northbound M1 in the opposite direction at Junction 40.'

The crash happened between junctions 39 and 40, near Wakefield, at around 9.10pm on Monday night.

Police said the three occupants of the Skoda have all suffered serious or life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the BMW also suffered serious injuries.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), West Yorkshire Police said.

Forces are automatically obliged to refer cases to the IOPC in cases where serious injury or death has occurred during a chase or shortly after a person has made contact with the police, such as a failure to stop.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstance leading up to it, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13220207510.

