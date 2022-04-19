Accused Seneca Falls Rapist Retrial is Underway

On 04/19/2022 at 8:11 P.M. The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Ford J. Petrie (age 22) of Seneca Falls, following an investigation into a domestic incident. Police report that on 04/17/2022, they responded to a report of a physical dispute. When they arrived, it was reported that Petrie had subjected the victim to physical contact by punching the victim and striking the victim with a belt. It was also reported that during the dispute, Petrie had inhibited the victim’s breathing. As police investigated further, it was determined that a stay-away order of protection forbade Petrie from having any contact with the victim.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO