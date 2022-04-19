Vienna gears up for Arbor Day festivities

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
Sure, Sunday River is known for its 130+ trails, killer conditions, and the infamous Foggy Goggle, but they also know how to party. Throughout the year, the ski resort hosts events filled with live music with local bands, beer and food vendors, fireworks, games, and trick shows by world-class athletes.
HARRINGTON, Del .- Those working for the Delaware State Fair are already preparing for the crowds of people they will see this summer. The event is always a hit on Delmarva with concerts, agriculture, rides, food, and more. This year the Fair will run from July 21st to the 30th, and staff are hard at work getting ready.
PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle. According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to […]
Locals came together at Smucker Memorial Park to plant trees for their 50th-anniversary celebration of Arbor Day.
The post The City of Yuma hosts their 50th Arbor Day celebration at Smucker Memorial park appeared first on KYMA.
The City of Erie’s committee dedicated to tree care and forestry has planned an event in April 2022. The city’s Urban Forest Committee met Wednesday, March 23. The committee has seven members on the board who are working to take care of trees and greenspaces in the city. The Sustainability Coordinator said it’s important for […]
LIVERPOOL — Treat yourself and others to some special Liverpool apparel, drinkware or blankets while helping young people in the community further their education. Available items are perfect for leisure activities and sporting events. They also make great gifts for graduation, special teachers, birthdays and more. With the community’s support, Liverpool Dollars for Scholars awarded […]
PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
Comments / 0