ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Ramp from 11 SB to 80 WB open again

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic is moving again following a crash that closed the ramp from Route...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Eastbound I-80 entrance ramp to close from 4/4 through 11/15

Road construction at the Interstate 80 interchange with Herbert Hoover Highway and Rochester Avenue will require closing the eastbound I-80 entrance ramp (exit 249) from 6 a.m. Monday, April 4th to Tuesday, Nov. 15, weather permitting. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office. During...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Fedex#Traffic Accident#Sb#Wb
WFMJ.com

Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on I-80 in Liberty

A three-vehicle accident that backed up traffic along eastbound Interstate 80 in Liberty Township Monday night sent one person to the hospital. It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. about two miles past the Belmont Avenue interchange. Troopers say a minivan operated by 61-year-old Gideon Itenberg of Kew Gardens, NY veered...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy