Ramp from 11 SB to 80 WB open again

Road construction at the Interstate 80 interchange with Herbert Hoover Highway and Rochester Avenue will require closing the eastbound I-80 entrance ramp (exit 249) from 6 a.m. Monday, April 4th to Tuesday, Nov. 15, weather permitting. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office. During...
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on a freeway transition ramp Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Capt. Paul L. Etnire, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said a vehicle struck the unidentified person on the ramp from US-60 westbound to Interstate 10 eastbound. The roadway has been closed...
Westbound Morrison Bridge drivers from southbound Interstate 5 will need to find an alternate route this weekend as crews work on a painting project on the bridge. The westbound ramp from I-5 south to downtown will be closed 5 a.m. Saturday through about 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26-27. The ramp...
A three-vehicle accident that backed up traffic along eastbound Interstate 80 in Liberty Township Monday night sent one person to the hospital. It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. about two miles past the Belmont Avenue interchange. Troopers say a minivan operated by 61-year-old Gideon Itenberg of Kew Gardens, NY veered...
A power pole had to be removed from the ground outside of the Westside Bowl in Youngstown after a vehicle sheered the side of it and knocked down wires along the street Wednesday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the accident on Mahoning Avenue and West Heights Avenue. Not even FirstEnergy...
