The reason behind the cancellation of the 2022 Brockton Fair has been revealed, and it only creates more uncertainty about its future. After the news broke that the 2022 Brockton Fair has been canceled, many were speculating why the fair wasn’t happening for a third straight year when other fairs, such as the Barnstable County Fair and the Marshfield Fair, had returned in 2021 and were scheduled once again in 2022.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO