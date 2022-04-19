ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best gas range

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
cbs17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gas ranges are a favorite of chefs the world over for their ability to finely tune how much heat is being applied to your cookware and food. They are more than just a stovetop, however, as they also include a standard...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Reader's Digest

The Best Gas Apps to Save You Money at the Pump

With world events catapulting fuel prices to new highs, saving money on gas can feel like an extreme sport. While Costco is known to offer the lowest prices on gas in most states, it’s not always the most convenient option. That’s where the best gas apps come in. They can locate cheap gas near you, offer rewards and cash back, help you plan the best routes, and so much more, saving you both money and time.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Grill Deals: Save on Charcoal, Kamado, Gas and Portable Grills

Winter is gone, spring is here, and summer is around the corner. If you are ready to resume cooking outdoors and need a new grill for your patio, deck or tailgate parking lot, we've assembled the best deals on a variety of types of grills, from traditional charcoal grills and ceramic kamado grills to gas grills and portable grills.
LIFESTYLE
MotorTrend Magazine

The New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage You Can Buy Today

Owning a car affords you freedom, something we all cherish here in the ol' United States of America—but with fuel prices in flux, that freedom might not be all that affordable. Gas prices could go up or down tomorrow, and even if they plummet in the coming weeks, there's always the chance that global conflicts, supply issues, demand, or a butterfly flapping its wings thousands of miles away could send them skyrocketing again.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
AOL Corp

Don't gamble with your gas tank: Why going below a quarter tank can cost more than a fill-up

How much gas is in your car's fuel tank right now?. If you fueled up on Wednesday or Thursday, the two most popular days to hit the gas station, your gauge might be sitting at half a tank or below. And with the price of a gallon of regular going for upwards of $4 nationwide, you may be tempted to stretch each tank further and let that needle drop ever lower than you did a few months ago.
TRAFFIC
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas storage emptied by exports to Europe and Asia

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have climbed to their highest level in more than a decade as strong demand from overseas has emptied storage and left inventories well below average for the time of year despite a mild winter. Front-month futures for gas delivered at Henry Hub...
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
rigzone.com

These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now

Although it’s safe to say that virtually all oil and gas workers are in demand in Texas right now, there is one specific area with increased demand, according to Petroplan. In a statement sent to Rigzone, the energy talent acquisition group revealed that organizations are looking for employees with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project experience, particularly those who have worked on the execution phase of large-scale LNG projects. In-demand skillsets are said to be engineers and those with project management expertise, such as planning and scheduling.
TEXAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

USA Natural Gas Surges to 13 Year High

U.S. natural gas prices surged to a 13-year high as robust demand tests drillers’ ability to expand supplies. Futures rose as much as 4.8% to $7.652 per million British thermal units on Monday in New York, topping January’s short squeeze rally and roughly double levels from the start of the year.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Exxon Working On CO2 Storage In Depleted Fields Off Australia

Exxon is undertaking pre-FEED studies to determine the potential for CCS to reduce GHG emissions from multiple industries in the Gippsland Basin. U.S. energy supermajor ExxonMobil has announced that it was undertaking early front-end engineering design studies (pre-FEED) to determine the potential for carbon capture and storage to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from multiple industries in the Gippsland Basin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

