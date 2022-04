Notice is hereby given that the Town of Nutter Fort, a municipal corporation, will hold a public hearing before the final vote on a proposed ordinance, the principal object of which is to establish a fire fee for properties located outside of the corporate limits of the Town, but within the Town’s First Due area. The title of such ordinance is AN ORDINANCE PERMITTING THE TOWN OF NUTTER FORT TO ASSESS FIRE SERVICE FEES FOR PROPERTIES LOCATED OUTSIDE OF THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE TOWN BUT WITHIN THE TOWN’S FIRST DUE AREA AND PERMITTING THE TOWN OF NUTTER FORT TO FILE A LIEN ON PROPERTY WITHIN ITS FIRST DUE AREA FOR UNPAID AND DELINQUENT FIRE SERVICE FEES AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE THEREOF.

