In the five years since Duck Dynasty ended its sizeable and successful run on A&E in 2017, the Robertson family certainly hasn’t been laying around and resting on their camouflaged laurels. From TV spinoffs to scripted roles to podcasts, this fam is aware that their fanbase hasn’t gone away. Execs at Fox Nation are keenly aware of that fact, with the company serving as a streaming home for Duck Dynasty repeats, so it makes perfect sense that the service is setting up a set of brand new adventures in the form of the new series Duck Family Treasure. (Not to be confused with the 1990 animated feature DuckTales The Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, at least I assume.)

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO